Coronavirus News: NY orders essential workers to wear face masks or coverings

That is because Governor Andrew Cuomo ordering all essential businesses to supply their workers with a mask or face covering while they are working.
This is for workers who interact with the public and the cost must be covered by the employer.
This will follow a similar executive order from Governor Phil Murphy in New Jersey.
In the City, Mayor, de Blasio saying that starting Monday all city workers who interact with the public will need to wear a mask while they are on duty.
The city now distributing masks to any worker who needs one.
"We already provide 1.4 million face coverings to city workers. We will provide as many more as are necessary for our city workers to consistently constantly have a face covering on when they interact with the public. Very clear about putting on that face covering, you're protecting everyone else. That was for the good of all," de Blasio said.
The masks include cloth face coverings or surgical masks, The hope is to prevent those who have the virus but no symptoms from infecting others.
