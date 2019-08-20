Family & Parenting

Tears of joy: NJ Transit reunites homeless man with daughter, granddaughters

(NJTransit)

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Transit helped a homeless man find his family.

Jose Lopez was discovered by the NJ Transit Police Department at Secaucus Junction back on August 6th.

A crisis outreach officer took him to their Newark offices to help him further.

Lopez could not communicate where his family was, but did know something about Bradley Beach in Monmouth County.

NJ Transit Officer Pfeifer embarked on a search for Lopez's family, leaving dozens of messages on every phone number in the Bradley Beach area.

It turns out, one of the messages was left on Lopez's daughter's answering machine.

Officer Pfeifer helped Lopez clean himself up and get ready for the big reunion, which happened over the weekend at Newark Penn Station.

NJ Transit tweeted a video of the happy reunion between Lopez, his daughter, and his granddaughters.



