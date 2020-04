Coronavirus News: Fashion companies, artists get creative with face mask designs

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Face masks are now a part of the fabric of our lives and a source of creativity for many.New York-based artist Stephanie Hirsch is tapping into her design background and creating one-of-a-kind face masks."It wasn't really thought out, just a great idea," Hirsch said. "And what better way to spread love than the virus."She started April 4 and has almost sold out of the first edition. It costs $45 for the basic and $175 with Swarovski crystals, as a portion of the proceeds goes to Direct Relief "I wanted to give back," Hirsch said. "Be able to make my art a little more accessible, a lot more accessible, a lot more accessible at this time. We can still be beautiful and send positive messages."In fact, a new study revealed even when New Yorkers wore home made masks or those of low quality material, they can help block the COVID-19 virus -- particularly with those who are asymptomatic.The folks at Goldsheep have temporarily stopped producing workout gear and are now making really cool masks.Through its "give back campaign," customers can help non-clinical healthcare workers.Fashion giant Eileen Fisher headquartered in Westchester County have already designed masks for essential workers."It's a learning process," said Johanne Reed, of Eileen Fischer. "We've never done this."A team hand-delivered the personal protective equipment to White Plains Hospital. Everyone was a little outside of their comfort zone, but for a greater cause."This team is usually in a sample making room that makes photos," Fisher said. "I'm so proud of them. They made a lean assembly line and made 1,200 gowns in two weeks."