Coronavirus News: Fashion companies, artists get creative with face mask designs

New York-based artist Stephanie Hirsch is tapping into her design background and creating one-of-a-kind face masks.
"It wasn't really thought out, just a great idea," Hirsch said. "And what better way to spread love than the virus."
She started April 4 and has almost sold out of the first edition. It costs $45 for the basic and $175 with Swarovski crystals, as a portion of the proceeds goes to Direct Relief.
"I wanted to give back," Hirsch said. "Be able to make my art a little more accessible, a lot more accessible, a lot more accessible at this time. We can still be beautiful and send positive messages."
In fact, a new study revealed even when New Yorkers wore home made masks or those of low quality material, they can help block the COVID-19 virus -- particularly with those who are asymptomatic.
The folks at Goldsheep have temporarily stopped producing workout gear and are now making really cool masks.
Through its "give back campaign," customers can help non-clinical healthcare workers.
Fashion giant Eileen Fisher headquartered in Westchester County have already designed masks for essential workers.
"It's a learning process," said Johanne Reed, of Eileen Fischer. "We've never done this."
A team hand-delivered the personal protective equipment to White Plains Hospital. Everyone was a little outside of their comfort zone, but for a greater cause.
"This team is usually in a sample making room that makes photos," Fisher said. "I'm so proud of them. They made a lean assembly line and made 1,200 gowns in two weeks."
