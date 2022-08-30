At least 1 dead in Bloomingdale, New Jersey house fire, officials investigating cause

Toni Yates reports on a fatal fire that tore through a home in Bloomingdale

BLOOMINGDALE, New Jersey (WABC) -- At least one person is dead after a fire tore through a house in New Jersey.

Firefighters responded to reports of heavy fire at a home on Hamburg Turnpike in Bloomingdale Tuesday around 8:00 a.m.

Neighbors said they smelt smoke very early in the morning and that's when they called 911.

"The flames were as high as the trees and 50 foot wide," neighbor Dan Bush said. "I didn't think there'd be a house left at all."

The medical examiner is on the scene along with other municipality agencies as they continue to conduct their investigations.

ALSO READ | NYC council debates which parts of Times Square will be off limits to concealed carrying of guns

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip