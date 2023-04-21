FedEx truck shot up in Philadelphia by group of teens; bullets barely miss driver

Philadelphia police say a large group of teenagers shot up a FedEx delivery truck in Lawncrest on Thursday night.

Three of the four bullets that hit the truck went right through the windshield.

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police say a large group of teenagers shot up a FedEx delivery truck on Thursday night.

Investigators say 911 calls came pouring in after at least 11 shots were fired around 10 p.m. in the 200 block of East Van Kirk Street in the Lawncrest section.

Witnesses told police the gunshots came from a group of about 15 to 20 juveniles, roughly 15 or 16 years old, who appeared to be firing directly at the FedEx truck.

The truck was hit four times, and an unattended car parked nearby was also struck at least three times.

The FedEx driver was shaken up, but not hurt.

"It's amazing that this 39-year-old FedEx driver wasn't struck by gunfire, because three of the four bullets went through the front windshield and clearly two of those bullets went through at the driver position," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

There are outward-facing cameras on the FedEx truck, so police are hoping the footage will help them track down the suspects.

ALSO READ | Police searching for North Carolina man after car plows through dining shed, officer hurt

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.