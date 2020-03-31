coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC Field hospital opening in Central Park

By
CENTRAL PARK, New York City (WABC) -- A 68-bed hospital opens in Central Park on Tuesday to provide care for patients seriously ill with COVID-19.

Samaritan's Purse staff members and volunteers from local churches set up the Emergency Field Hospital in East Meadow.

A large Disaster Assistance Response Team, including doctors, nurse, and other medical personnel will be there to provide much needed support and to help save lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

Every hospital bed, every extra medical worker is more valuable than gold itself right now, as the city braces for the worst.

Mayor de Blasio says they have enough for one more week, but will need to use the days ahead to add more staff and critical equipment - especially the coveted ventilators.

He added that once the city is done using the ventilators and supplies, the city will be the first to donate and send help to the rest of the nation.

"Our country was there for us, and we will be there for our country," Mayor de Blasio said.

Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
New wireless device detects COVID-19 symptoms
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
How Brooklyn kindergarten teacher is making learning special for her students
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
