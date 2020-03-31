Coronavirus News: NYC Field hospital opening in Central Park

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

CENTRAL PARK, New York City (WABC) -- A 68-bed hospital opens in Central Park on Tuesday to provide care for patients seriously ill with COVID-19.Samaritan's Purse staff members and volunteers from local churches set up the Emergency Field Hospital in East Meadow.A large Disaster Assistance Response Team, including doctors, nurse, and other medical personnel will be there to provide much needed support and to help save lives during the coronavirus pandemic.Every hospital bed, every extra medical worker is more valuable than gold itself right now, as the city braces for the worst.Mayor de Blasio says they have enough for one more week, but will need to use the days ahead to add more staff and critical equipment - especially the coveted ventilators.He added that once the city is done using the ventilators and supplies, the city will be the first to donate and send help to the rest of the nation."Our country was there for us, and we will be there for our country," Mayor de Blasio said.