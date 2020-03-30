Coronavirus Update: Amazon workers plan walkout, Instacart employees consider strike

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Workers at some Amazon facilities in New York City were planning to walk out Monday over the company's safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic, while employees at the grocery delivery service Instacart were considering a strike."All employers need to prioritize the health and safety of their workforce at this time," said Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. "Unfortunately, Amazon appears to be prioritizing maximizing its enormous profits even over its employees' safety, and that is unacceptable."Meanwhile, Instacart's gig workers, called "shoppers," say delivery service puts them at risk to coronavirus exposure and that the company should offer more protections, including hazard pay."Basically, I'm playing Russian roulette every time I go out there, every time I shop, every time I come into a grocery store," employee Mia Kelly said.The in-store shoppers are demanding the company provide hand sanitizers and disinfectants, hazard pay of $5 per order, and an expansion to the current sick-pay policy.Right now, Instacart says anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed into mandatory isolation or quarantine will get up to 14 days of pay. The company says it is also offering access to cash bonuses amid the app's busiest month in its history."As the crisis unfolds, our teams are committed to continuing to deliver for all the communities we serve and ensuring our customers and shoppers can safely and reliably use Instacart," the company said in a written statement. "We're proud to be able to serve as an essential service for you and your loved ones during this critical time."But shoppers like Vanessa Bain feel that with limited access to testing, the company's policy doesn't go far enough."They designed it that way to disqualify us," she said. "If shoppers aren't healthy, if shoppers don't have meaningful access to sick pay, if shoppers aren't provided with necessary equipment to shop safely, customers are absolutely at risk."The company told ABC News "the health and safety of our entire community -- shoppers, customers, and employees -- is our first priority."Some customers, like Wendy DuCasse, are showing their appreciation for the workers.She tweeted a picture of a gift left for her Instacart shopper: gloves, hand sanitizer, an extra tip and a handwritten note reading, "Thank you for your delivery service. We hope these are useful as you are working today! Much appreciated. Be safe!""I just felt like I needed to do something that let whoever was delivering my groceries know that I see them, I hear them and I support them," she said.Instacart announced this week that it is looking to add 300,000 gig workers to its platform over the next three months, more than doubling the number of people it has picking and delivering groceries for customers.Online retailers have seen demand for orders surge as more people are stuck at home and shopping online. Instacart said it will focus on bringing on more personal shoppers in 10 states where demand is the highest: California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.