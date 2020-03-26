coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Brooklyn officers deliver food to senior citizens who can't leave home

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- New York's finest are living up to that name during the city's time of need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Officers from 'Patrol Borough Brooklyn North' are delivering food to senior citizens who are stuck home.

The officers made the rounds in Crown Heights, delivering care packages to people who can't get to the grocery store.

The patrol wore personal protective equipment and maintained social distancing.

