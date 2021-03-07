coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey coronavirus update: Newark couple celebrates golden anniversary with vaccine

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Two retired school teachers from Newark celebrated their golden anniversary by getting their COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday.

Eighty-eight-year-old Alan Greene and his 78-year-old wife, Judy, went to the Meadowlands vaccination mega-site for their second doses of the vaccine.

Judy says they feel fortunate to have gotten through the pandemic without getting sick, especially after Alan broke his hip in a fall back in July.

While it wasn't the cruise that Judy always thought she'd take to celebrate 50 years of marriage, but she says they can now look forward to more simple pleasures, like hugging their grandchildren again and meeting with friends.

