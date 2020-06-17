Reopen NY: Governor Cuomo talks about NY's reopening process on 'GMA'

He was also asked about the worries about new virus cases as more New York City workers head back to work.
"Now we literally disinfect every subway car every day, train stations disinfected, hand sanitizer, everybody is wearing masks, so the public transit has never stopped, it's cleaner than it's ever been and people are behaving incredibly well," Cuomo said.
You can watch the full interview with Governor Cuomo on GMA on ABC7.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
abc7NY Phase Tracker:
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address