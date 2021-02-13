coronavirus long island

LI couple of 37 years renews wedding vows after overcoming COVID

By Eyewitness News
GREENVALE, New York (WABC) -- Renewing their wedding vows was extra special for a couple from Nassau County who also battled and defeated the coronavirus.

Grace and Charles Limbach exchanged "I do's" on Friday, nearly 37 years after being wed.

Greenvale jeweler Evan Krypell hosted the ceremony free of charge.

The couple contracted the virus in December and Grace Limbach still hasn't regained her sense of smell.

Besides renewing their vows, the Limbach's now have a renewed appreciation for what's most important in maintaining a loving relationship.

"Never lose your sense of humor, don't argue too much," the couple said.

The ceremony was officiated by the North Hempstead town clerk.

The couple also received new wedding bands free of charge.

