Guggenheim lays off dozens of workers, Brooklyn Museum auctioning art

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There are more staff cuts at the Guggenheim Museum just weeks before it is set to reopen.The museum said 24 employees would be laid off and eight others have taken voluntary separation agreements.This comes after two dozen employees were laid off earlier this week.The museum lost $1.4 million every month it was closed.The Guggenheim is scheduled to reopen to the public on October 3rd.Meantime, the Brooklyn Museum is hoping to relieve some financial pressures from the pandemic by putting 12 works of art up for auction.The pieces will be auctioned off at Christie's next month and it includes paintings by several renowned artists.This move isn't typical of museums, in fact, it would normally be against the rules.But back in April, the Association of Art Museum Directors, recognizing the dire situation, voted to not penalize museums for selling off their works for two years.The Metropolitian Museum of Art reopened just a few weeks ago with new safety protocols in place and with a limited capacity of 25%.