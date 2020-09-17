reopen nyc

Guggenheim lays off dozens of workers, Brooklyn Museum auctioning art

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There are more staff cuts at the Guggenheim Museum just weeks before it is set to reopen.

The museum said 24 employees would be laid off and eight others have taken voluntary separation agreements.

This comes after two dozen employees were laid off earlier this week.

The museum lost $1.4 million every month it was closed.

The Guggenheim is scheduled to reopen to the public on October 3rd.

Meantime, the Brooklyn Museum is hoping to relieve some financial pressures from the pandemic by putting 12 works of art up for auction.

The pieces will be auctioned off at Christie's next month and it includes paintings by several renowned artists.

This move isn't typical of museums, in fact, it would normally be against the rules.

But back in April, the Association of Art Museum Directors, recognizing the dire situation, voted to not penalize museums for selling off their works for two years.

The Metropolitian Museum of Art reopened just a few weeks ago with new safety protocols in place and with a limited capacity of 25%.

RELATED: Take a look inside the Met before it reopens to visitors amid the COVID pandemic

EMBED More News Videos

Sandra Bookman got a look inside to see the changes visitors can expect.



RELATED | Reopening plans, dates for NYC museums, cultural institutions


RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymanhattannew york citybrooklyncoronavirus new york cityartmuseumsreopen nycmetropolitan museum of artcovid 19 pandemicguggenheim museumcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
What to expect at Met as it reopens
REOPEN NYC
COVID Updates: New coronavirus testing lab opens in NYC
Online lesson hijacked with porn, NYC teachers continue protests
Online student orientation begins for NYC schools amid protests
Annual SummerStage Jubilee goes virtual amid COVID pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Patient dies in crash between ambulance and fire truck
Online lesson hijacked with porn, NYC teachers continue protests
Woman attacked by pair after asking them to wear mask
AccuWeather: Warmer mix Thursday
COVID Updates: New coronavirus testing lab opens in NYC
Chinatown fire leaves 3 firefighters injured
Federal building vandalized during 'Abolish ICE' rally
Show More
Neighbor on NYC man with bomb-making equipment: 'Obviously the man is sick'
Black woman speaks out after hit with bottle, yelled at while jogging
Family of wrong-way crash victims describe 'nightmare' situation
Hurricane Sally: At least 1 dead, hundreds rescued
NYC Council approves 10% dining surcharge to help restaurants
More TOP STORIES News