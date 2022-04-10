nassau county news

Man arrested in Nassau County for breaking into Equilibriums Firearm in Mineola and stealing a gun

Man arrested for breaking into Mineola firearm store & stealing a gun

NASSAU COUNTY (WABC) -- A Brooklyn man was arrested on Long Island for breaking into a gun store and stealing a firearm.

According to Nassau County police, an officer was on routine patrol when he saw a broken window at Equilibrium Firearms on Willis Avenue in Mineola around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning.



As the officer continued to drive down Willis Avenue he saw a man dressed in all black carrying a backpack and what appeared to be a long stick.

About 40 minutes later officers arrested 33-year-old Frantzcy Dorelien in front of 810 Willis Avenue carrying an antique firearm.

Dorelien faces several charges including burglary and criminal possession of a weapon.

Damage to the gun store was estimated to be $4,800.

Dorelien was arraigned on Sunday in Hempstead.

