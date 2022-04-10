Man arrested in Nassau County for breaking into Equilibriums Firearm in Mineola and stealing a gun

According to Nassau County police, an officer was on routine patrol when he saw a broken window at Equilibrium Firearms on Willis Avenue in Mineola around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
As the officer continued to drive down Willis Avenue he saw a man dressed in all black carrying a backpack and what appeared to be a long stick.
About 40 minutes later officers arrested 33-year-old Frantzcy Dorelien in front of 810 Willis Avenue carrying an antique firearm.
Dorelien faces several charges including burglary and criminal possession of a weapon.
Damage to the gun store was estimated to be $4,800.
Dorelien was arraigned on Sunday in Hempstead.
ALSO READ | 17-year-old in custody in shooting outside Bronx school that killed teen, wounded 2 others
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip