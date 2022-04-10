Man arrested in Nassau County for breaking into Equilibriums Firearm in Mineola and stealing a gun

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11730398" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police provide an update on a fatal shooting outside of a Bronx school.

NASSAU COUNTY (WABC) -- A Brooklyn man was arrested on Long Island for breaking into a gun store and stealing a firearm.According to Nassau County police, an officer was on routine patrol when he saw a broken window at Equilibrium Firearms on Willis Avenue in Mineola around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning.As the officer continued to drive down Willis Avenue he saw a man dressed in all black carrying a backpack and what appeared to be a long stick.About 40 minutes later officers arrested 33-year-old Frantzcy Dorelien in front of 810 Willis Avenue carrying an antique firearm.Dorelien faces several charges including burglary and criminal possession of a weapon.Damage to the gun store was estimated to be $4,800.Dorelien was arraigned on Sunday in Hempstead.----------