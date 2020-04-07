Coronavirus News: Long Island Seniors stay positive finishing their last year of high school virtually

All classes have now moved online and all events including prom and graduation are postponed for now, but will most likely be canceled.
"I think what I'm going to miss most about senior year is just being able to walk around the hallways and be in school," said senior, Mady Johnston. "Being like this is the last time I can do this and having that last time moment."
Johnston was a part of the theater company and this was going to be her last chance participating in her school's spring musical, which has been postponed until further notice.
"The more cases people heard about, the more people started to realize, maybe I should stay in my house," said senior, John Twomey. "What I am going to miss most about my senior year is being able to see my friends and the teachers that I connected with for the past four years every single day."
This was going to be Twomey's last year participating on the lacrosse team. They were only 2 weeks into practice when schools started to close which followed the season being postponed until further notice.
"To the kids on Long Island hang in there," said senior, Ryan Nostro. "Harborfields "HF" strong we got this."
