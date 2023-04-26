Extra Time: How Harry Belafonte's activism inspired today's leaders

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we celebrate the life and legacy of singer and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte.

Belafonte died Tuesday morning in his home on the Upper West Side of congestive heart failure.

He lived nearly a century, but his list of accomplishments is long and broad enough for several lifetimes.

We're celebrating the New York native's three distinct life endeavors: those of a singer, actor and activist.

Entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon looks back at Belafonte's legacy.

Here's more on the reaction to Belafonte's death:

Belafonte was a lot of things to a lot of different people, but make no mistake, he was a New Yorker. Tributes poured in across New York City, where the actor was born. The message on the marquee outside the Apollo Theater in Harlem honored Belafonte.

Former New York Congressman Charlie Rangel sat down with Eyewitness News anchor Sandra Bookman to discuss Belafonte's accomplishments and the last conversation he had with the actor.

Meanwhile, out east, activists and politicians described the impact that Belafonte had on Long Island.

We also look back six years, when Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Glassberg reported on a New York public library in Harlem that was named after Belafonte.

