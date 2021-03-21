up close

Up Close: Rise in Anti-Asian hate crimes, NYC mayor's race, and Gov. Cuomo sexual harassment scandal

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Congresswoman Grace Meng pleads for robust action to stop the rising number of attacks on Asian Americans after the recent attack on spas in Georgia. Eight people were killed. Six were Asian women.

Meng addresses the hurt and pain of the Asian community and is determined to find solutions.

Plus, Maya D. Wiley, a former top counsel for Mayor Bill de Blasio, is leaving her role to explore a run for Mayor of New York City.

Wiley speaks about her campaign and her goal to become the first female Mayor.

Also, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf will discuss the sex harassment scandal surrounding Governor Andrew Cuomo, the crisis at the Mexico-United States border, and the race for New York City Mayor.

