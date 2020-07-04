reopen nyc

Reopen News: 9/11 Memorial in NYC reopens on 4th of July

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The National September 11 Memorial in New York City will reopen to the public after being closed for more than three months.

Officials say the memorial reopened to 9/11 family members, the extended 9/11 community and workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, July 4 and to the general public on Sunday, July 5. The museum, however, will be closed for the time being.

"As we recognize our independence and honor our freedoms, and those who protect them, the opening of the 9/11 Memorial symbolizes how we as a country can endure, persevere, come together, and rebuild even after living through dark and uncertain times," 9/11 Memorial & Museum Board Chairman Michael R. Bloomberg said. "The 9/11 Memorial is a beacon of hope as this city recovers from a health crisis, and it will provide inspiration to many around the world."

The Memorial and the Museum both have been closed since March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic spread across the tri-state area and the nation.

Officials say the reopening comes with new safety protocols in place.

Social distancing will be enforced as visitors are once again allowed to approach the memorial pools placed in the spot where the twin towers once stood.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to be on hand for the reopening.

Following its reopening to the general public, the memorial will be open with adjusted hours-from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week -- and new operational safeguards, including regular deep cleanings.

Planning continues for the reopening of the 9/11 Memorial Museum and more information will be made available in the coming weeks, officials say.

