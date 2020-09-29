Back to school NYC: 1st day in class for some students amid COVID spike concerns

But there are concerns, as the reopening comes amid a new spike in COVID-19 cases across New York City.
The 300,000 kids returning to the classroom this week are in K-5 and K-8 schools.
RELATED: Stay informed with ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker
Not all the students will show up at the same time as blended learning gets underway. The children will split their time between in-person and remote learning.
About 48 percent of students will continue with all-remote learning, as their parents decided not to send them back to the classroom.
For those who do return, classes will be conducted in shifts so everyone can maintain social distance.
And this all comes with controversy.
For one thing, infection rates are climbing in some New York City communities.
New York City schools will close and go fully remote if the positivity rate hits three percent.
Rockland County has already hit that number and Brooklyn is not far behind, with the number of Covid tests coming back positive up to 2.6 percent.
Borough Park hit 17 percent on Sunday. The seven-day rolling average there is just over five percent.
The city is considering lockdowns in specific Brooklyn neighborhoods, including Borough Park, Midwood and Bensonhurst.
Governor Andrew Cuomo says mask ordinances need to be enforced, and crowds must be broken up.
In addition to this concern amid students' returrn, the city is racing to hire thousands of teachers to adequately cover in-person and remote learning.
And on Sunday, the principals' union issued a vote of no confidence in Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza.
The union is asking the state to run New York City schools - a request which the governor has denied.
MORE: Gov. Cuomo responds to principals call for state takeover of New York City schools
"It's a big moment for the city," said de Blasio. "As many as half a million kids could be in school in the course of this week.... We're here to serve kids, and I don't know a single educator who believes we can serve kids well with all remote alone, and certainly not kids with a lot of challenges and disadvantages."
On Staten Island, City Councilman Joseph Borelli says he intends to sue the school system, seeking an injunction to end remote learning and bring children back into the classroom.
He and his supporters are holding a rally Thursday, when have middle and high school students are set to return to the classroom.
Even as the majority of students can return to in person learning this week, only 52 percent are opting to do so.
ALSO READ: NYC Back to School: UFT says New York City needs 6-7K more teachers due to remote learning demands
MORE NEWS: Watch Eyewitness to a Pandemic
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: