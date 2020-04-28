coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Westchester brothers donate 10,000 pillows to NY, NJ hospitals

By Eyewitness News
WESTCHESTER, New York (WABC) -- Two brothers have donated thousands of germ-resistant pillows to hospitals to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Bill and Bob Purdy have been residents of, and business owners, in Westchester County for more than 30 years.

Their company, Spry Therapeutics, develops germ-resistant pillows for hospitals, hotels, and consumers.

With more than 20,000 coronavirus cases in Westchester and over 100,000 cases in New York City, the brothers felt compelled to donate 10,000 filtered healthcare pillows to hospitals across the United States.

Their pillows are currently in use in the following New York and New Jersey hospitals:
--Northwell Health (NY)
--Mount Sinai Hospital (NY)
--Westchester Medical Center (NY)
--Catholic Health Services of Long Island (NY)
--Atlantic Health System (NJ)
--White Plains Hospital (NY)

The owners hope that their donations can help stop the COVID-19 virus from spreading and provide a sense of relief to health care and hospital workers battling the frontlines of the pandemic.

