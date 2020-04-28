Coronavirus News: Westchester brothers donate 10,000 pillows to NY, NJ hospitals

Bill and Bob Purdy have been residents of, and business owners, in Westchester County for more than 30 years.
Their company, Spry Therapeutics, develops germ-resistant pillows for hospitals, hotels, and consumers.
With more than 20,000 coronavirus cases in Westchester and over 100,000 cases in New York City, the brothers felt compelled to donate 10,000 filtered healthcare pillows to hospitals across the United States.
Their pillows are currently in use in the following New York and New Jersey hospitals:
--Northwell Health (NY)
--Mount Sinai Hospital (NY)
--Westchester Medical Center (NY)
--Catholic Health Services of Long Island (NY)
--Atlantic Health System (NJ)
--White Plains Hospital (NY)
The owners hope that their donations can help stop the COVID-19 virus from spreading and provide a sense of relief to health care and hospital workers battling the frontlines of the pandemic.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address