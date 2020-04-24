Coronavirus News: Catholic Charities distributes food in Manhattan and the Bronx

The events are hosted by Catholic Charities Community Services, Alianza Division, and are taking place at the corner of Dyckman Street and Broadway in front of Albert Monfongo restaurant in Washington Heights and at the Highbridge Cornerstone Highbridge Garden Community Center on University Avenue in the Bronx.
The food assistance comes at a time when program participants and community members who come from Latinx communities have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
This week, Catholic Charities have given away over 1,300 bags of food as the organization spearheads efforts to serve the community through the crisis.
