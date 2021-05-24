Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: CDC investigates rare incidents of heart issue in teens after shot

The agency's vaccine safety group says there have been "relatively few" cases of myocarditis.
That's an inflammation of the heart muscle.
Most of the cases are young men, and happened about four days after vaccination.
The CDC isn't sure if the condition is directly related to the vaccine.
Health officials are still urging anyone 12 and older to get their shot.
NY vaccine lottery begins
New Yorkers can get a free lottery ticket worth up to $5 million if they get vaccinated starting today at state-run vaccination sites. As part of the "Vax and Scratch" pilot program, if someone gets vaccinated at one of the state's 10 mass vaccination sites between May 24 and 28, they'll receive a scratch-off ticket for the $5 million Mega Multiplier Lottery. A ticket normally costs $20. The top prize is $5 million, but anyone who has a ticket has a one-in-nine chance of winning something.
NJ expected to lift indoor mask mandate Friday
Governor Phil Murphy is expected to announce that the state will align with CDC guidance on mask use. It's expected that the governor will lift the indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated people on Friday, just in time for the Memorial Day Weekend holiday.
COVID testing's value shrinks as vaccines beat back virus
Federal health officials' new, more relaxed recommendations on masks have all but eclipsed another major change in guidance from the government: Fully vaccinated Americans can largely skip getting tested for the coronavirus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that most people who have received the full course of shots and have no COVID-19 symptoms don't need to be screened for the virus, even if exposed to someone infected.
The change represents a new phase in the epidemic after nearly a year in which testing was the primary weapon against the virus. Vaccines are now central to the response and have driven down hospitalizations and deaths dramatically.
New COVID-19 cases plummet to lowest levels since last June
New coronavirus cases across the United States have tumbled to rates not seen in more than 11 months, sparking optimism that vaccination campaigns are stemming both severe COVID-19 cases and the spread of the virus.
As cases, hospitalizations and deaths steadily dropped this week, pre-pandemic life in America has largely resumed. Hugs and unmasked crowds returned to the White House, a Mardi Gras-style parade marched through Alabama's port city of Mobile, and even states that have stuck to pandemic-related restrictions readied to drop them. However, health experts also cautioned that not enough Americans have been vaccinated to completely extinguish the virus, leaving the potential for new variants that could extend the pandemic.
15,000 fans attend Knicks 1st playoff game at MSG
Madison Square Garden welcomed 15,000 fans to watch playoff basketball, but there were a number of restrictions in place. This follows the largest crowd in over a year at the Barclays Center as the Brooklyn Nets say 14,391 fans filled the stands Saturday night -- 93% of the spectators were fully vaccinated.
IOC VP gets backlash saying Olympics are on, no matter virus
An International Olympic Committee vice president, Coates was asked a few days ago by a Japanese reporter at an online news conference if the Tokyo Olympics would go ahead, even if a state of emergency were in force in Japan. Coates replied: "Absolutely, yes." Coates said what the IOC and local organizers have been trying to persuade the Japanese public about for months: The postponed Olympics with 11,000 athletes from 200 nations and territories will open on July 23 and will be "safe and secure." But his defiant tone has stirred a backlash in Japan where 60-80% in polls say they do not want the Olympics to open in two months in the midst of a pandemic.
