Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: CDC says rise in cases due to variants, unvaccinated young people

Officials say the latest spike is coming from contagious new variants as well as younger people who have yet to be vaccinated.
In Michigan, more than one-third of cases are in people ages 20-39 who are less likely to be vaccinated.
COVID deaths are now rising in at least 18 states, hospitalizations are up in 16 states, with a 23% jump in the upper Midwest.
Here are more of today's headlines:
People ages 16+ eligible for COVID vaccine in NY
Health officials say the move adds 1.7 million people to the list of eligible New Yorkers for a total of nearly 16 million. Teens aged 16 and 17 will be limited to receiving the Pfizer vaccine because it is the only one that has been authorized for use by people under 18. Parental consent will also be required for vaccinations of 16- and 17-year-olds, with certain exceptions.
Texas Rangers fill stands with fans who accept 'calculated risk'
All tickets at 40,518-seat Globe Life Field were for sale, and the retractable-roof stadium was about three-fourths full at first pitch against Toronto on Monday. The roof was open on a 75 degree day with 15 mph winds. The Rangers gained national attention with their announcement last month to make all tickets available for the home opener, drawing criticism from President Joe Biden that it was a "mistake" and "not responsible."
Former COVID patient to run 20 miles between hospitals that treated him in NJ
Paulo Santos of Manalapan had just come off of a ventilator on his 39th birthday last April 7 and was too weak to talk, but this weekend, he plans to run 20 miles.
"The timeframe I was on a ventilator, the world had literally changed in that three-week span," Santos said.
Norwegian Cruise Lines asks CDC to allow cruises from US in July
The Norwegian Cruise Line is seeking permission to resume trips from U.S. ports on July 4, requiring passengers and crew members to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at least two weeks before the trip.
The Miami company said its precautions go well beyond steps taken by others in the travel and leisure industry that have already reopened, including airlines, hotel, restaurants and sporting events.
NJ expanding vaccine to 16+ on April 19
New Jersey will open vaccination eligibility to everyone 16 and up on April 19, with Gov. Phil Murphy announcing the state will beat its previously stated goal of May 1 for universal adult eligibility. Other states, including neighboring New York and Connecticut, have already announced earlier eligibility dates.
Illinois bar opening event linked to 46 COVID-19 cases
A rural Illinois bar opening event in February was linked to a COVID-19 outbreak of at least 46 cases, a school closure and the hospitalization of a long-term care facility resident, according to a United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report.
The Illinois Department of Public Health identified 29 individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 or had COVID-19-like symptoms within 14 days after the indoor bar opening event. All 29 cases were confirmed by COVID-19 antigen or nucleic acid amplification tests except for one probable symptomatic case who did not receive testing.
NYC gets rid of schools 2-case rule
Mayor Bill de Blasio said that in light good data, parents can continue to opt-in to in-person learning until Friday. Also, the city will no longer use the two-case rule to close schools.
The replacement for the two-case rule is not yet known. Still, Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter said the district will focus on handwashing, mask-wearing, and social distancing to stop COVID outbreaks, instead of sudden closures.
Europe's vaccine rollout 'unacceptably slow': WHO
The World Health Organization criticized Europe's sluggish vaccine rollout as "unacceptably slow" in a recent statement, pointing to the low rate of Europeans who have been fully vaccinated.
Just 10% of Europeans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and only 4% have been fully vaccinated, according to the WHO.
Coney Island amusement parks ready to welcome back guests
After an 18-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Coney Island amusement parks -- including the iconic Luna Park and Deno's Wonder Wheel Amusement Park -- will be welcoming back guests starting Friday, April 9.
There will be added safety restrictions, including physical distancing through reduced capacity, controlled admissions both online and at the gate, distanced eating areas and ride seating, hand sanitizing stations located at every ride, and frequent cleaning of high-touch areas.
How long will COVID vaccines protect people?
Doctors are worried that coronavirus may end up being like influenza, which requires a new vaccine every year both because the circulating strains mutate fast and because immunity from the vaccine wears off quickly.
Although initial evidence suggests immunity from vaccination against coronavirus provides long-lasting protection, vaccine makers have begun making and testing versions of their vaccines that protect against worrying variants of the virus. That includes the B.1.351 version first seen in South Africa, which carries a mutation that, in lab experiments, appears to allow it to evade the human immune response a little.
A report out last month from Pfizer suggests people who get both doses keep strong immunity for at least six months. Experts have been at pains to point out that doesn't mean immunity stops at six months. It means that's the longest volunteers in the trials have been followed to see what their immunity is.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
