Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: White House offers incentives to get vaccine

COVID-19 Live Updates, News and Information
By Eyewitness News
Uber, Lyft to provide free rides to COVID vaccination sites

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The White House is also offering more incentives to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

It announced that Uber and Lyft will provide free rides to and from vaccination sites from May 24 to July 4.

President Joe Biden said he would like to see 70% of Americans with at least one dose of the vaccine by the Fourth of July.

Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
CDC to meet about adolescent vaccines
The CDC is meeting about the COVID vaccine for adolescents. Once approved, the CDC director recommended kids not wait to get vaccinated. However, the shot is not required to attend summer camp in New York. But, it is required for SUNY and CUNY students.

New York Yankees coach Phil Nevin has positive COVID-19 test
New York Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin is away from the team after a positive COVID-19 test.

New York announced the positive test for Nevin, who is fully vaccinated, about two hours before the scheduled first pitch Tuesday night at Tampa Bay.

Macy's Investment in Herald Square area
Macy's, Inc. announced its vision for renewing its commitment to its flagship Herald Square store, including $235 million of private investment in the surrounding neighborhood. Macy's plan would upgrade Herald Square's transit infrastructure and public realm into a modern, pedestrian-friendly urban space with upgraded subway access, improved transit connections and ADA-accessible elevators. To achieve these upgrades, Macy's will leverage its underlying Herald Square real estate to build a commercial office tower above its iconic flagship store.

McDonald's coffee cups to feature 'We Can Do This' slogan promoting COVID vaccination

McDonald's is partnering with the White House to promote vaccination information on its coffee cups as hesitancy grows about taking the potentially life-saving shot.

Beginning in July, customers in the United States will see redesigned McCafe cups and delivery seal stickers that features "We Can Do This," a slogan created by the US Department of Health and Human Services to promote vaccine confidence. It also includes a website address (vaccines.gov) that directs people to nearby appointments and safety information.

City won't require kids to get COVID vaccine
Mayor Bill de Blasio said that New York City students will not be required to get the vaccine.

"We talked about it with the health team, we just don't really think it's the right way to go at this moment. We will watch, always, always be led by the data and science. But right now, we are seeing extraordinary success and we expect that success to be sustained," Mayor de Blasio said.

Hoboken expands vaccination options for ages 12 and up
Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla, the Hoboken Health Department and local Hoboken pharmacies are continuing to expand vaccination options for Hoboken residents and Hoboken business employees. Vaccine clinics with Medicine Man Pharmacy utilizing the Pfizer vaccine are now open to Hoboken residents ages 12-15, given the new guidance from the FDA and emergency use approval.

12- to 15-year-olds vaccinations in NY state
12- to 15-year-olds in New York state may be able to get vaccinated as early as Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.

NYC announces new vaccination incentive, drive-thru site at Citi Field
As part of NYC's ongoing effort to get more people vaccinated, Mayor Bill del Blasio announced free two-week Citi Bike memberships to anyone gets their COVID vaccination. The mayor also announced a new drive-thru vaccination site opening at Citi Field, where 100,000 shots have been administered to date.

More Broadway reopening dates announced
"Hamilton," "The Lion King," and "Wicked" all announced on "Good Morning America" Tuesday morning that they would hold their Broadway reopenings on September 14.


NYC's iconic Plaza Hotel reopening to guests after more than a year
The world-famous Plaza Hotel is preparing to reopen its doors to guests for the first time in more than a year.

The hotel on Fifth Avenue and Central Park South will open once again on May 20.

Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.

