Coronavirus News: Cuomo to head 6-state collaboration combating COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday a multi-state workgroup with the purpose of jointly confronting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The collaboration includes New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island.

Each state will appoint a public health official and an economic development official, and each governor's chief of staff who will immediately start a working group to come up with an economic reopening plan based on data and research.

Each of the governors spoke and stressed that the region is tied together.

"This virus doesn't care about state borders," Rhode Island Gina Raimondo said. "Our response shouldn't either."

Cuomo said the group will help governors find clarity and uniformity in their collective approaches.

"All of our pandemic here in Connecticut is all along that I-95, Metro North, corridor," Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said. "It's the commuter corridor for us, and it's also the COVID corridor."

The governors said they were anxious to get their economies up and running but agreed they cannot pull the trigger too quickly.

"We indeed do have a future," Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said. "It has to be responsible but also that we have a future."

The working group isn't set to a timetable for reopening, but they are telling the group that they want a plan ASAP.

The group is being asked to follow the data and learn from other countries.

"We want it to be smart," Cuomo said. "Not political, smart."

