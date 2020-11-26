Eyewitness News cub reporters preview Thanksgiving Day Parade

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5745026" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Heather O'Rourke creates 'Gobble the Gobbler' fun party snack for your next holiday gathering!

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will go on this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it will be very different than normal.Here with all the changes to the annual holiday celebration are Eyewitness News cub reporters Isabelle and Jack.Balloons? Check. Floats? Also check. Only fewer of each ... and celebrities!Instead of 90 people holding down each giant balloon, Macy's will use heavy utility cars and only a few people.New balloons include the "Boss Baby" and "Red Titan."Isabelle: "I heard in earlier years that you had horses pulling floats. Are there any other traditions that are obsolete?"" You know we used to have animals from the Central Park zoo in cages - Lions and Tigers but then we thought that might not be a very good idea because it scared people," said Susan Tercero, VP and Executive Producer of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.Jack: "Are you bummed? How are you feeling since you always work so hard to put this on?""I tried to look at the bright side and do something ... so we have balloons and floats," Tercero said.Sadly, the Rockettes won't be performing this this year because they can't get too close with COVID.A lot of the parade will be pre-recorded. And how much have you missed Broadway?"We have Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud to Beg, Jagged Little Pill, and Mean Girls," Tercero said.Isabelle: "People are not allowed to come but it will be one block long, right next to Macy's on 34th St."Jack: "So like a Miracle on 34th Street! And guess who else will be there? Santa!"