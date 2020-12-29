Coronavirus Update New York City: FDNY to receive COVID vaccine while NYPD have to wait

It comes a few days after the department starting vaccinating EMT's and paramedics using the Moderna vaccine.
But earlier this month, a survey showed more than half of firefighters were reluctant to even take it, so the department issued a memo trying to restore confidence in the drug.
While firefighters will get access, police officers will have to wait.
It's unclear exactly why, but Detectives Endowment Association President Paul DiGiacomo told the Daily News it's because the department has not yet received enough doses from the state.
However, Governor Andrew Cuomo said New York is leading the nation in vaccine access.
"140,000 New Yorkers have already received one vaccine," Cuomo said. "That would put New York at the top of the national chart on number of vaccines that have actually been given to people."
The FDNY employs nearly 11,000 firefighters, one of the largest fire departments in the world.
ALSO READ | New York vows to prosecute medical provider accused of illegally distributing vaccine
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
COVID Vaccine Calculator: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip