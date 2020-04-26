Coronavirus News: Final salute for fifth NYPD detective killed by the virus

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Funeral services were held for a New York City police detective weakened by 9/11 related cancer and killed by the coronavirus.The NYPD's honor guard saluted Robert Cardona one last time.Cardona was a 19-year veteran of the force. He worked out of the 13th precinct in gramercy park.Last Wednesday, He became the 27th member of the NYPD and the fifth detective killed by the virus.