Coronavirus News: Final salute for fifth NYPD detective killed by the virus

The NYPD's honor guard saluted Robert Cardona one last time.
Cardona was a 19-year veteran of the force. He worked out of the 13th precinct in gramercy park.
Last Wednesday, He became the 27th member of the NYPD and the fifth detective killed by the virus.
