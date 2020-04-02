Coronavirus News: Former NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill to serve as COVID-19 advisor

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is enlisting its recently retired police commissioner as a coronavirus supply czar, making sure hospitals on the front lines of the fight have sufficient supplies and equipment.James O'Neill, who left the NYPD in November, is taking the role on a voluntary basis and will remain a senior vice president and global security chief at credit card giant Visa Inc."It's the responsibility of all New Yorkers to do their part," said O'Neill, who spent time several weeks ago observing how San Francisco was handling its shelter-in-place order. "It's important we all come together."O'Neill was with the police department for 36 years, the last three as commissioner.