Cancer Support Community offering free virtual programs to cancer patients amid COVID-19 pandemic

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Cancer Support Community is offering free virtual health and wellness programs to New Jersey residents and their families battling cancer.

"We're a community that is here to ensure that nobody faces cancer alone," said Amy Sutton, CEO of Cancer Support Community.

Using the video conferencing services of Zoom, patients and their families can access online individual and group support in addition to health and wellness classes and educational workshops at no charge.

The Cancer Support Community is also offering immediate financial assistance for families dealing with pediatric cancer.

"The youngest person who has walked through our doors is three and the oldest is 99, so it's not specific to any cancer, or any stage," said Sutton.

For updates and information on their programs and resources visit their website.

