Coronavirus Update NYC: No vaccine appointment necessary for some at these 26 locations

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The number of vaccinations sites that will not require an appointment for some New Yorkers has increased from three to 26.And a senior's companion is now eligible to get a vaccine now as well.NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the increase of walk-in vaccine sites for New Yorkers 75 and older on Tuesday - and expanded the program to include seniors' companions on Thursday.De Blasio said the pilot program with three sites proved to be very effective and has encouraged seniors to get vaccinated.The pilot program also allowed an eligible New Yorker, such as a home health aide who accompanies them, to also receive the vaccine. That part of the program is now official at all 26 sites."We're doing all we can to get as many shots in arms as possible," de Blasio said. "With over 4.6 million doses now administered, we're going above and beyond to reach every New Yorker, deploying mobile vans and expanding walk-ins to help our city recover one dose at a time."The vaccine sites that will not require an appointment to be made for New Yorkers 75 and older include:1. Bushwick Educational Campus2. Canarsie HS3. Brooklyn Army Terminal4. Starrett City - Spring Creek Towers5. Teachers Prep6. Flatbush YMCA7. City Point8. Coney Island YMCA (opens 4/8)9. South Bronx Educational Campus10. Bronx High School of Science11. Co-Op City12. Bathgate13. West Bronx Gymnasium14. Beach Channel Educational Campus15. Long Island City16. Korean Community Services17. CitiField18. Martin Van Buren Highschool19. Ocean Breeze Athletic20. Empire Outlets21. Essex Crossing22. City College23. Abyssinian Baptist Church24. Ford Foundation (opens 4/7)25. Yeshiva University (opens 4/7)26. Fulton Community Center (opens 4/7)The mayor also announced the city is launching mobile vaccine vans and buses to vaccinate some of the hardest-to-reach New Yorkers.Made possible by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the mobile vaccination effort will include a fleet of vaccine vehicles, including vans and buses equipped with four to six vaccinators each, delivering the COVID-19 vaccine directly to communities most in need, whether priority populations or neighborhoods identified by the City's Task Force for Racial Inclusion and Equity as being hardest-hit by the virus and histories of socio-economic disparity.At these locations, the van will offer approximately 200 vaccine doses per day, for a range of one to three days.Local community-based organizations will help New Yorkers schedule vaccination appointments with the vaccine fleet ahead of time. The fleet will also accept walk-up appointments when available.