Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Pandemic price hike expected on popular household items

Proctor & Gamble is expected to hike prices between 4% and 9% on baby products, adult diapers, and feminine care brands beginning in September.
The company, which also owns Tide detergent and Charmin toilet paper, says some of those products will also be getting more expensive.
It follows a similar price hike last month by rival Kimberly-Clark, which makes Huggies diapers and Scott paper products.
Coca-Cola has also announced it will be raising prices.
Americans hitting the road this summer will also be paying more when it comes to rental cars. That's because of a shortage of vehicles. Gas prices are also approaching $3 a gallon, nationwide.
Another industry under new pressure video-streaming services. After months of being stuck inside, Americans are watching less TV.
Here are more of today's headlines:
U.S. to meet Biden goal of 200 million vaccines in first 100 days
President Joe Biden is set to announce in remarks Wednesday afternoon that his goal of 200 million doses administered during the first 100 days of his administration will be reached Thursday, on day 93.
After hitting his initial goal of 100 million shots by day 58, Biden doubled the goal.
NYC tourism campaign
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a $30 million tourism campaign for NYC called "New York City Reawakens." He says it will help bring back 400,000 jobs. The campaign aims to boost hotels, restaurants, taxis, arts, entertainment, and more. The goal is to "show the world NYC is back."
Some dealing with 're-entry anxiety' as COVID restrictions ease, experts say
After a year of isolation and strict measures to avoid Covid-19, cities across the country are slowly beginning to reopen. Many are starting to experience what medical experts are calling "re-entry anxiety."
With more and more people getting vaccinated, many are starting to feel comfortable being out in public places with others. But there are still many others who don't feel comfortable at all.
Doctor says there's 'good evidence' COVID-19 booster shots may not be necessary
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both have been proven to be effective for at least six months. Many are just weeks away from reaching that benchmark left wondering, will I need a booster shot?
"No, I don't think so," said UCSF Dr. Monica Gandhi. "We may not need booster shots."
Aside from the promising trial data, Gandhi says all three COVID-19 vaccines are also producing a high level of T cell immunity, which is effectively fighting variants.
"I'm very hopeful that we won't need these booster vaccines, but if we do, the technology will make this very easy for us to get them in the future if we have outbreaks pop up," she said.
How some Republican lawmakers are fighting conservatives' COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy
In his eastern Maryland congressional district, conservative GOP Rep. Andy Harris is vaccinating his constituents against COVID-19.
He's part of a cohort of physicians-turned-lawmakers on Capitol Hill volunteering to give shots to Americans in their communities, as part of the broader effort to bring the country closer to herd immunity.
The work of Harris, an anesthesiologist by training, Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio, and other members of the GOP Doctors Caucus is particularly important given the high rate of vaccine hesitancy observed in conservative Americans.
EU regulator recommends warning on labels for Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Experts at the agency that regulates drugs for the European Union said Tuesday that they found a "possible link" between the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and very rare blood clots after a small number of cases were reported in the United States.
The European Medicines Agency said a warning about very unusual blood clots should be added to labels for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. The agency these rare blood disorders should be considered as "very rare side effects of the vaccine."
US warns against visiting 80% of world due to COVID-19
The State Department on Monday urged Americans reconsider any international travel they may have planned and said it would issue specific warnings not to visit roughly 80% of the world's countries due to risks from the coronavirus pandemic.
The United States hasn't had a global advisory warning against international travel since August, when guidance was revoked by the Trump administration.
Over-the-counter COVID-19 rapid tests to be sent to major pharmacies this week
Store shelves at pharmacies across the county will soon be filled with affordable, quick, at-home coronavirus test kits.
BinaxNOW, a rapid COVID test made by Abbott Laboratories, was shipped Monday to major pharmaceutical chains, including Walgreens, CVS and Walmart, to be sold over the counter. The tests will be sold in two-count packs for $23.99.
Oscars 2021: Here are the COVID-19 safety measures for ceremony attendees at Union Station
As the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony approaches, more details are emerging about the measures being taken to keep attendees safe in the midst of the pandemic.
This year, the base of the show won't be the ceremony's usual home, the Dolby Theatre (though the Dolby is still a key location), but Union Station, the railway hub in downtown Los Angeles.
According to a report from Variety, the Academy is not asking attendees to wear face masks while they're in front of the camera. Academy representatives and nominees reportedly discussed it during a Zoom meeting Monday.
Connecticut to lift most mandates on businesses, outdoor gatherings
Connecticut is planning to phase out many COVID-19 restrictions affecting businesses next month while keeping the mandatory indoor mask-wearing rules in place, Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont announced this week.
The announcement came as the state surpassed 8,000 COVID-associated deaths, but Connecticut currently ranks second in the nation for most vaccines administered per capita.
Can you get vaccinated if you have COVID-19? Doctors explain what to do
All U.S. adults in all 50 states became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, but with the virus still widespread, it is inevitable that some people will test positive for COVID-19 or have a known exposure right before their first vaccine appointment or between their first and second shot.
Experts interviewed by ABC News say if you develop COVID-19, or even if you are exposed, you should probably delay your appointment.
How many people in your area are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Most states have opened up COVID-19 vaccination to everyone 16 and older, but not everyone is lining up to get the shot. With the recent temporary pause on the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, doctors worry about an increase in vaccine hesitancy that may not be warranted. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, the CDC found that as many as a third of adults in some areas reported being hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. These rates are highest in the states of Wyoming and North Dakota, and lowest in Massachusetts, Vermont and California.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
