Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: White House offers incentives to get vaccine

It announced that Uber and Lyft will provide free rides to and from vaccination sites from May 24 to July 4.
President Joe Biden said he would like to see 70% of Americans with at least one dose of the vaccine by the Fourth of July.
NY state beaches, pools to reopen Memorial Day
New York state beaches and pools can open starting Memorial Day with six-foot social distancing, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced. He says the goal is to reach 100% capacity by July 4.
NYC's Open Streets expands to include Open Boulevards
New York City's Open Streets will become a standard part of city life tomorrow when Mayor Bill de Blasio signs legislation making the program permanent. In addition, de Blasio announced Wednesday that the program is expanding to create Open Boulevards: multiple blocks in a row blocked off to vehicles and filled with restaurants, performances and other activities. The new program will start with ten boulevards opening on a rolling basis across all five boroughs.
NYC ready to vaccinate 12 to 15 year olds
New York City is ready to start vaccinating 12 to 15 year olds with the Pfizer vaccine as soon as the CDC issues emergency authorization, Mayor de Blasio said Wednesday. That authorization was expected Wednesday afternoon. More than 200 sites across the city currently administer the Pfizer vaccine, health officials said, including Citi Field, Empire Outlets and the Museum of Natural History. All 12-15 year olds will need consent from an adult to be vaccinated. The city is also working with community pediatricians to expedite availability.
NYC offers gift cards for vaccinations
Get a shot, get a gift card! That's the latest vaccination incentive being offered by New York City. Mayor de Blasio announced that gift cards for NYC Public Markets and Chelsea Market will be given out at some city sites.
CDC to meet about adolescent vaccines
The CDC is meeting about the COVID vaccine for adolescents. Once approved, the CDC director recommended kids not wait to get vaccinated. However, the shot is not required to attend summer camp in New York. But, it is required for SUNY and CUNY students.
New York Yankees coach Phil Nevin has positive COVID-19 test
New York Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin is away from the team after a positive COVID-19 test.
New York announced the positive test for Nevin, who is fully vaccinated, about two hours before the scheduled first pitch Tuesday night at Tampa Bay.
Macy's Investment in Herald Square area
Macy's, Inc. announced its vision for renewing its commitment to its flagship Herald Square store, including $235 million of private investment in the surrounding neighborhood. Macy's plan would upgrade Herald Square's transit infrastructure and public realm into a modern, pedestrian-friendly urban space with upgraded subway access, improved transit connections and ADA-accessible elevators. To achieve these upgrades, Macy's will leverage its underlying Herald Square real estate to build a commercial office tower above its iconic flagship store.
McDonald's coffee cups to feature 'We Can Do This' slogan promoting COVID vaccination
McDonald's is partnering with the White House to promote vaccination information on its coffee cups as hesitancy grows about taking the potentially life-saving shot.
Beginning in July, customers in the United States will see redesigned McCafe cups and delivery seal stickers that features "We Can Do This," a slogan created by the US Department of Health and Human Services to promote vaccine confidence. It also includes a website address (vaccines.gov) that directs people to nearby appointments and safety information.
City won't require kids to get COVID vaccine
Mayor Bill de Blasio said that New York City students will not be required to get the vaccine.
"We talked about it with the health team, we just don't really think it's the right way to go at this moment. We will watch, always, always be led by the data and science. But right now, we are seeing extraordinary success and we expect that success to be sustained," Mayor de Blasio said.
Hoboken expands vaccination options for ages 12 and up
Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla, the Hoboken Health Department and local Hoboken pharmacies are continuing to expand vaccination options for Hoboken residents and Hoboken business employees. Vaccine clinics with Medicine Man Pharmacy utilizing the Pfizer vaccine are now open to Hoboken residents ages 12-15, given the new guidance from the FDA and emergency use approval.
12- to 15-year-olds vaccinations in NY state
12- to 15-year-olds in New York state may be able to get vaccinated as early as Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.
NYC announces new vaccination incentive, drive-thru site at Citi Field
As part of NYC's ongoing effort to get more people vaccinated, Mayor Bill del Blasio announced free two-week Citi Bike memberships to anyone gets their COVID vaccination. The mayor also announced a new drive-thru vaccination site opening at Citi Field, where 100,000 shots have been administered to date.
More Broadway reopening dates announced
"Hamilton," "The Lion King," and "Wicked" all announced on "Good Morning America" Tuesday morning that they would hold their Broadway reopenings on September 14.
EXCLUSIVE: #Broadway shows to reopen in September!@KrystalJoyBrown@lsteventaylor@IamABillings@HamiltonMusical@TheLionKing@WICKED_Musicalhttps://t.co/b2EIwqrAtU pic.twitter.com/KBULZOm8fe— Good Morning America (@GMA) May 11, 2021
NYC's iconic Plaza Hotel reopening to guests after more than a year
The world-famous Plaza Hotel is preparing to reopen its doors to guests for the first time in more than a year.
The hotel on Fifth Avenue and Central Park South will open once again on May 20.
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
