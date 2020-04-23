Coronavirus News: Newark mayor says city needs federal help to mitigate COVID-19 impact

"We need help," he said. "If we don't get help, we may have to look at furloughs of our city employees and possibly buyouts."
He said federal relief packages offered billions to large corporations and businesses but little to help medium-sized cities like Newark.
In the early stages of the pandemic, the city put in several of its own stimulus/aid packages to help residents. Baraka said those packages, and the additional burden on health, public safety and sanitation services have put a significant dent in the city budget.
The mayor said he was asking the federal delegation including Sens. Robert Menendez and Cory Booker, and Reps. Albio Sires and Donald Payne, Jr., to push legislation to get replacement funding for the city.
Baraka also reiterated his support for the legislation being introduced by Senator Menendez that would allocate $500 billion to state and local governments in all U.S. states and territories. It would prioritize funding to the hardest hit states, using a formula that considers state population, infection rates, and revenue loss and it would increase the flexible use of funding so it can be spent to plug unforeseen revenue gaps.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by NJ county