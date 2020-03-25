coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: NJ expands its drive-through testing centers for COVID-19

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey is expanding its drive-through testing centers for coronavirus, especially in the northern part of the state.

Essex County officials said Wednesday that a drive-through testing center would be opening Thursday in Newark's Weequahic Park.

A drive-through facility for Passaic County residents opened Wednesday at William Paterson University.

In Essex, appointments are mandatory, according to the statement from Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo.

Residents should go to the county's website to complete a screening form and make an appointment

In Passaic, county residents must have a referral from a doctor, Gov. Phil Murphy said earlier this week.

The testing centers join other facilities for county-only residents at Kean University in Union and Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus.

There are two federally operated centers for statewide residents in Bergen and Monmouth counties.

Bergen reached capacity before opening for a third straight day on Wednesday.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
New Jersey Department of Health
John Hopkins' coronavirus tracking dashboard
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseypassaic countyessex countyhealthnew jerseycoronavirus testingmedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronaviruscoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
NJ athlete waiting on COVID-19 drug after positive test was lost
Death toll climbs to 44 in NJ; New test site announced
Where to find testing centers in NY, NJ, CT
NJ launches website to help jobless residents find opportunities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo says density control plan may be working
More than 5,500 COVID-19 cases on Long Island
199 dead in NYC from coronavirus, nearly 18,000 cases
Death toll climbs to 44 in NJ; New test site announced
NJ senior home may have to close amid coronavirus pandemic
6th retirement community resident dies from COVID-19 on LI
Brooklyn principal's death elevates concerns for school staff
Show More
California teen apparently first COVID-19 death in US under age 18
Spring breaker who partied despite warnings apologizes
Doctor created 3D model of lungs infected by COVID-19
NJ athlete waiting on COVID-19 drug after positive test was lost
Walmart adding sneeze guards to help prevent COVID-19 spread
More TOP STORIES News