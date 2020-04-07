coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: New Jerset principal sending personalized birthday messages to students

WALDWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A high school principal in New Jersey is posting personalized birthday messages to students to lift their spirits as they sit at home learning remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Waldwick High School Principal Kevin Carroll has done 24 of these shout outs on Instagram, and he's worn band costume, rode a bike, gone for a run, anything to highlight each specific student.

He wants the kids he celebrates to feel a little normalcy and also feel special.


Many seniors feel like they've been hit hard, with no prom and questions if there will be a graduation.

For Emily Linick, it was a shout out of her acceptance at Binghamton.

Carroll said he was inspired by the student council, which put up a birthday board.

Now, he aims to keep his high school a tight-knit family, making everyone laugh and smile just about every day, until they can be together again.

