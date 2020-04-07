Coronavirus News: New Jerset principal sending personalized birthday messages to students

Waldwick High School Principal Kevin Carroll has done 24 of these shout outs on Instagram, and he's worn band costume, rode a bike, gone for a run, anything to highlight each specific student.
He wants the kids he celebrates to feel a little normalcy and also feel special.
Many seniors feel like they've been hit hard, with no prom and questions if there will be a graduation.
For Emily Linick, it was a shout out of her acceptance at Binghamton.
Carroll said he was inspired by the student council, which put up a birthday board.
Now, he aims to keep his high school a tight-knit family, making everyone laugh and smile just about every day, until they can be together again.
