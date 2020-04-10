coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Nurse at hospital in Staten Island dies from COVID-19

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- A nurse who worked at Richmond University Medical Center in Staten Island has died due to coronavirus.

The hospital issued a statement on Thursday regarding the loss of their colleague.

"Mary Ellen personified the level of commitment and compassion that we strive for everyday at Richmond University Medical Center," the hospital said. "She was a dedicated nursing professional in our hospital for many years and she made a lasting impact on the lives of thousands of her colleagues and patients during her time with RUMC. While her guiding hand, humor and everyday presence will be sorely missed, her memory will live on in our hearts and minds forever. We extend our deepest condolences and sincerest prayers to Mary Ellen's family."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkstaten islandmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus staten islandcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcoronavirus deathshospitalhealth carenursesvirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
NY hospitalizations down, but deaths reach new 1-day record
'We need to earn our way out of this,' NYC mayor says
FDNY firefighters surprise health care heroes at NYC hospital
Stores fined for COVID-19 price gouging
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Doctor met with applause upon return to work after beating COVID-19
NYC funeral homes, cemeteries overwhelmed by COVID-19 pandemic
FDNY firefighters surprise health care heroes at NYC hospital
New York now leads every country in COVID-19 cases
16.8M Americans out of work; Easter celebrations move online
103-year-old Italian says 'courage' helped her beat COVID-19
MTA deploys 'temperature brigade' at 22 locations to fight COVID-19
Show More
SUNY Upstate sends nursing staff to assist Stony Brook Hospital
Costco giving priority access to first responders
NJ doctor who beat COVID-19 receives emotional applause
Grocery worker insisted on helping seniors before COVID-19 death
Stores fined for COVID-19 price gouging
More TOP STORIES News