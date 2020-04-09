Coronavirus News: NY cases came from Europe as early as mid-February, scientists find

Researchers are confirming what many had suspected: a lack of testing may have allowed this virus to spread undetected in the New York area for weeks.
Those scientists at Mount Sinai and NYU studied the genetic make-up of the coronavirus from a group of patients.
The research, first reported by the New York Times, found COVID-19 was circulating in the New York area by mid-February, well before any lockdowns or European travel restrictions.
New York state set another new one-day death toll on Wednesday - 779 people. 6,268 people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Flags will be flown at half staff for those who died.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus