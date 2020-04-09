coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: NY cases came from Europe as early as mid-February, scientists find

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New research found that the coronavirus COVID-19 arrived in New York weeks before the first confirmed case and likely came from Europe, not China.

Researchers are confirming what many had suspected: a lack of testing may have allowed this virus to spread undetected in the New York area for weeks.

Those scientists at Mount Sinai and NYU studied the genetic make-up of the coronavirus from a group of patients.

The research, first reported by the New York Times, found COVID-19 was circulating in the New York area by mid-February, well before any lockdowns or European travel restrictions.

New York state set another new one-day death toll on Wednesday - 779 people. 6,268 people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Flags will be flown at half staff for those who died.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus westchester countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalhealth carevirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
Social distancing death: Woman accused of killing elderly woman
More positive signs, but mayor says NYC must remain vigilant
St. John the Divine in Manhattan transformed into field hospital
First responders cheered for medical workers in Mount Kisco
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York COVID-19 cases may have come from Europe
Jobless claims report today could hit 7 million or higher
New CDC guidance for essential workers during coronavirus
AccuWeather: Thunderstorms and strong wind possible by afternoon
Social distancing death: Woman accused of killing elderly woman
$190M winning Powerball ticket sold in NJ
More positive signs, but mayor says NYC must remain vigilant
Show More
Where is coronavirus in NYC? Try 7 On Your Side Investigates' zip code tracker
10 residents of Paramus Veterans Memorial Home dead from COVID-19
Former NY State Assem. Richard Brodsky dies from COVID-19
LI medical students graduate early, more than 50% to fight COVID-19
Video: Laundromat worker attacked over broken machine
More TOP STORIES News