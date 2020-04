Coronavirus News: NY cases came from Europe as early as mid-February, scientists find

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New research found that the coronavirus COVID-19 arrived in New York weeks before the first confirmed case and likely came from Europe, not China.Researchers are confirming what many had suspected: a lack of testing may have allowed this virus to spread undetected in the New York area for weeks.Those scientists at Mount Sinai and NYU studied the genetic make-up of the coronavirus from a group of patients.The research, first reported by the New York Times , found COVID-19 was circulating in the New York area by mid-February, well before any lockdowns or European travel restrictions.New York state set another new one-day death toll on Wednesday - 779 people. 6,268 people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Flags will be flown at half staff for those who died.