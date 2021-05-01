coronavirus new york

Coronavirus Update New York: NY set to increase capacity limits as full reopening nears

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- More places are getting the green light to reopen in New York, and communities are doing what they can to support local businesses that have been struggling.

In the Bronx, Piazza Del Belmont is an event where pedestrians can stroll through Arthur Avenue for outdoor dining.

The event started Friday night and continues through the fall.

This week, the city council voted to make the outdoor dining program "NYC Open Streets" permanent.

And starting May 7, most restaurants will be increasing to 75% capacity for indoor dining. Also on that day, hair salons and barbershops will increase to 75% capacity.

On May 15, gyms and fitness can increase to 50% capacity.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has been bickering with Mayor Bill de Blasio about his announcement this past week that the city will fully reopen July 1.

"The reason I announced the July 1 date for full reopening is because the data and science," de Blasio said. "It is 100% clear now when you get 6.5 million vaccinations done and tens of thousands more each and every day, we now are winning the race against COVID and the variants, and we've got to act like it. We've got to own the moment and get out there and bring the city back."

