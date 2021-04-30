reopen nyc

Indoor dining capacity goes up to 75% in New York City in 1 week, Cuomo says

Coronavirus Update for New York
By Eyewitness News
Indoor dining to increase to 75% next Friday in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that indoor dining in New York City will expand to 75% capacity beginning Friday, May 7.

This brings New York City in line with the rest of New York State.

The governor also announced that hair salons, barbershops, and other personal care services will expand to 75% capacity on May 7 as well.

New York City gyms and fitness centers will expand to 50% capacity beginning May 15.

All changes are subject to state public health guidance including social distancing and masks, the governor said.

Governor Cuomo also announced that he will rescind the Executive Order establishing the micro-cluster zone strategy in light of New York State's progress against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After a long and incredibly difficult fight, New York State is winning the war against COVID-19, and that means it's time to loosen some restrictions put in place to protect the public health and help our local businesses," Governor Cuomo said. "There's no doubt that restaurants have been among the pandemic's hardest-hit businesses, and New York City's thriving restaurant industry has found it challenging to keep staff and maintain profits. We're easing restrictions on restaurants, personal care services, and gyms to put more money in the pockets of small business owners and working people in New York City, which was hit so hard by the pandemic but, I have no doubt, will come back stronger than ever."

This announcement builds on the Governor's recent measures to further re-open the economy amid a steady decline in New York's COVID-19 positivity and hospitalization rates.

Wednesday, Governor Cuomo announced that the 12 a.m. food and beverage service curfew will be lifted for outdoor dining areas beginning May 17 and for indoor dining areas beginning May 31.

The Governor also announced that the 1 a.m. curfew for catered events where attendees have provided proof of vaccination status or a recent negative COVID-19 test result will be lifted beginning May 17, with the curfew for all catered events set to be lifted May 31.

On Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New York City plans to "fully reopen" starting July 1, pending state approval.

That includes everything at 100% from restaurants, stores, hair salons, gyms, arenas, and theaters. The only exception is shows on Broadway.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New York City plans to "fully reopen" starting July 1.



MORE NEWS: Suspect charged in NYPD officer's death admits drinking, knew she 'hit something'
The driver, Jessica Beauvais, told police she knew she hit something but was unsure of what it was.



