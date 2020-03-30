coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC to fine social distancing violations

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio saying the time for warnings has come and gone. People who ignore social distancing rules will be fined.

Those fines would be between $250-$500.

On the subways, they are asking people to wait for the next car if a train pulls up and is crowded. They also want straphangers to call 311 when they see crowded cars.

Officers will respond and they're already spot checking.

When it comes to parks and playgrounds, the city is still watching those areas.

They're taking down equipment like basketball nets and soccer goals when they find too many people using them.

The mayor said he will shut down playgrounds if needed.

"They're going to give people every chance to listen. And if anyone doesn't listen, then they deserve a fine at this point. And I don't want to fine people when so many folks are going through economic distress, but if they haven't gotten the message by now and they don't get the message when an enforcement officer's staring them in the face saying, I don't want to fine you, but if you don't change what you're doing, I'm going to have to, well, you know, that person then deserves the fine," de Blasio said.

We know of one man who was arrested in Gravesend Saturday night.

Neighbors called 311 complaining about people drinking and gambling inside this club that appeared from the outside to be shuttered.

Officers found a dozen people inside. Vasil Pando was arrested-he's facing several charges including reckless engenderment.

That was the first arrest under the Mayor's executive order.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York

Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthcoronaviruscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC coronavirus death toll jumps nearly 100 in a day
USNS Comfort to arrive, Javits to open as temp hospital in NYC
FDNY mourns death of auto mechanic who died of coronavirus
Bunting hangs in honor of NYPD detective killed by coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
USNS Comfort to arrive, Javits to open as temp hospital in NYC
Trump shaken by scenes from Elmhurst hospital
AccuWeather: Sun to clouds with some showers
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
Lakewood couple accused of defying social gathering order
NYC coronavirus death toll jumps nearly 100 in a day
NY expected to reach 1,000 coronavirus deaths by Monday
Show More
FDNY mourns death of auto mechanic who died of coronavirus
Hanukkah machete attack victim dies 3 months later
Bunting hangs in honor of NYPD detective killed by coronavirus
Cases top 13,000 with 161 deaths in NJ
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News