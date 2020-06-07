Coronavirus News: NYPD Chief of Transportation William Morris dies of COVID-19

It saddens me to inform you that, after nearly 39 yrs of service to the people of NYC, Chief of Transportation William T. Morris passed away on Saturday from #COVID19.



The condolences & prayers of the entire department are with Billy & his loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/z9W4gLS4L5 — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) June 7, 2020

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- NYPD Chief of Transportation William Morris has died of COVID-19 after nearly 39 years of service to New York City.Morris had been hospitalized on life support for months and Commissioner Dermot Shea announced he died Saturday."The condolences & prayers of the entire department are with Billy & his loved ones during this difficult time," Shea said.Morris is considered the highest-ranking NYPD official to die of coronavirus.Morris was 61, a three-star chief, and oversaw the traffic division and the NYPD's highway patrol.He was elevated to this command last December when Shea became commissioner and began assembling his team.