Coronavirus News: NYPD Chief of Transportation William Morris dies of COVID-19

Morris had been hospitalized on life support for months and Commissioner Dermot Shea announced he died Saturday.
"The condolences & prayers of the entire department are with Billy & his loved ones during this difficult time," Shea said.
It saddens me to inform you that, after nearly 39 yrs of service to the people of NYC, Chief of Transportation William T. Morris passed away on Saturday from #COVID19.— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) June 7, 2020
The condolences & prayers of the entire department are with Billy & his loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/z9W4gLS4L5
Morris is considered the highest-ranking NYPD official to die of coronavirus.
Morris was 61, a three-star chief, and oversaw the traffic division and the NYPD's highway patrol.
He was elevated to this command last December when Shea became commissioner and began assembling his team.
