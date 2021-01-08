coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey coronavirus update: Vaccine mega-sites open in 2 locations; police and fire personnel 1st in line

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The first two of New Jersey's planned six vaccine "mega-sites" open today -- at Rockaway Townsquare Mall and Rowan College of South Jersey.

Governor Phil Murphy will visit the Rockaway site, in Morris County, at 8:30 a.m.


All police and fire personnel in the Garden State will be eligible to get their vaccines at these sites today.

Medical staff is giving out the shots at the veterans home, which along with two other state-run facilities was the epicenter of a crisis that included the deaths of more than 200



The sites will eventually be open to the general public as well, once the state's vaccination program moves into Phase 2.

NJ Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli says mass vaccinations will allow the state to use up its supply of vaccines.

The mega-site openings come as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in New Jersey.

New Jersey's plan to vaccinate police and firefighters is in contrast to New York, where Governor Andrew Cuomo blocked New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's attempt to vaccinate police and correction officers.

The mayor said they qualify for Phase 1a, Cuomo reiterated yesterday that they are squarely in Phase 1B.

Cuomo said the priority should be health care workers, and cited a dismal 14% vaccination rate of health care workers in city hospitals.

Cuomo said hospitals should be vaccinating at about their refusal rate. City officials have already said about 30% of health care workers are declining the vaccine.

The governor said if the hospitals do not reach their refusal rate - 70% in NYC hospitals - by Friday, the state will reallocate future vaccine.


Cuomo said he will announce his hospital reallocation plan later today.

Local politicians from the Tri-State area responded to the violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and police at the U.S. Capitol.



A couple and their 2-year-old were kicked off a United Airlines flight Saturday after the child refused to wear a mask.


