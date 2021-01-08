New Jersey coronavirus update: Vaccine mega-sites open in 2 locations; police and fire personnel 1st in line

Governor Phil Murphy will visit the Rockaway site, in Morris County, at 8:30 a.m.
All police and fire personnel in the Garden State will be eligible to get their vaccines at these sites today.
RELATED | Vaccinations begin at troubled NJ veterans home, state registration site goes live
The sites will eventually be open to the general public as well, once the state's vaccination program moves into Phase 2.
NJ Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli says mass vaccinations will allow the state to use up its supply of vaccines.
The mega-site openings come as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in New Jersey.
RELATED | New Jersey deputy commissioner of veterans affairs resigns amid pandemic
New Jersey's plan to vaccinate police and firefighters is in contrast to New York, where Governor Andrew Cuomo blocked New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's attempt to vaccinate police and correction officers.
The mayor said they qualify for Phase 1a, Cuomo reiterated yesterday that they are squarely in Phase 1B.
Cuomo said the priority should be health care workers, and cited a dismal 14% vaccination rate of health care workers in city hospitals.
Cuomo said hospitals should be vaccinating at about their refusal rate. City officials have already said about 30% of health care workers are declining the vaccine.
The governor said if the hospitals do not reach their refusal rate - 70% in NYC hospitals - by Friday, the state will reallocate future vaccine.
Cuomo said he will announce his hospital reallocation plan later today.
ALSO READ | 'One of the darkest days in American history': Local officials react to breaching of US Capitol
Submit Your COVID-19 Vaccine Questions HERE!
MORE NEWS: Family kicked off NJ-bound flight due to 2-year-old mask violation
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip