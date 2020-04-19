coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Weddings can take place remotely in New York, Cuomo says

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Many marriage bureaus have been closed because of the health emergency, leaving couples unable to get licenses because the state requires the betrothed to complete their application in person.

But Cuomo is going to order that provision waived to let couples apply remotely, his office said Saturday.

The state will also enable town and city clerks to conduct weddings by video.

"There is now no excuse when the question comes up for marriage. No excuse. You can do it by Zoom. Yes or no," the governor said with a chuckle.

Earlier this week, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was asked at a news briefing about the possibility of online marriage applications, particularly for any couples seeking to wed so they could share health insurance after a job loss.

Officials have said an estimated half-million city residents are out of work or likely to lose their jobs soon. De Blasio said the online application idea was worth exploring, but he stressed that there are other ways for residents to get health insurance, including through the city's NYC Care program.

"We don't want people to feel like, 'Oh, my God, unless I'm married, I can't get on someone's plan, I have no options,'" he said.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island



RESOURCES

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countymedicalcoronavirusmarriagecoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus westchester countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalhealth careweddingvirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
North Shore Hospital discharges 1,000th COVID-19 patient
NY marinas reopening amid signs of improvement
Long Island nurse surprised with drive-by baby shower
Queens schoolteacher draws Disney characters in chalk to brighten up neighborhood
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY marinas reopening amid signs of improvement
NJTransit executive dies of coronavirus
AccuWeather: Turning milder Sunday
Broadway star to have leg amputated due to coronavirus, wife says
NJ family escapes massive car fire after delivering food to relative
Long Island nurse surprised with drive-by baby shower
North Shore Hospital discharges 1,000th COVID-19 patient
Show More
Skin rashes emerge as possible COVID-19 symptom
Cuomo: NY may be past plateau, nursing homes now big concern
Curran hoping to reopen marinas, beaches as hospitalizations down
Decline in hospitalizations providing hope for CT, Lamont says
231 new deaths in NJ, but signs suggest crisis is plateauing
More TOP STORIES News