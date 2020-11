Here and Now: Ending hunger in New York City

ABC 7 UNITE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, we sit down with Ijeoma Oluo, the author of "Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America."Oluo's new book aims to expose the devastating consequences of white male supremacy on women, people of color and white men themselves."Mediocre" investigates the real costs of this phenomenon in order to imagine a new white male identity, one free from racism and sexism.Then, Zanita Tisdale -- senior director of member engagement for the Food Bank of New York City -- speaks about the company's mission to end hunger, providing for 1.5 million New Yorkers.Also, JP Morgan Chase is partnering with the New Voices Fund to provide a business banking educational program called the New Voices Banking Boot camp.Tosh Earnest, head of wealth for Advancing Black Pathways at JP Morgan Chase and Darryl Thompson, managing partner of the New Voices Fund, discusses the program that will find 15 business-savvy female entrepreneurs of color to participate in the boot camp.Upon completion of the program, the chosen businesses will be given $10,000 each.Lastly, the African Diaspora International Film Festival will celebrate its 28th anniversary virtually nationwide for the first time from Nov. 27 to Dec. 13 -- with 75 narratives and documentaries from 31 countries -- including 26 World, US and New York premieres.Joining the show is Diarah N'Daw Spech, co-founder of the African Diaspora Film Festival. Spech is accompanied by actor and dancer Charles "Lil Buck" Riley and filmmaker Elizabeth Castle, Ph.D.Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor NoahI Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya AngelouRaising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer HarveySo You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma OluoThe New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle AlexanderWhite Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About RacismAmerican Son: Available on NetflixIf Beale Street Could Talk: Available on HuluJust Mercy: Available on Amazon PrimeSelma: Available on Amazon PrimeThe Hate U Give: Available on Amazon PrimeWhen They See Us: Available on Netflix13th: Available on NetflixAmerica Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National GeographicBecoming: Available on NetflixI am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube