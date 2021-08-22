here and now

Here and Now: The show helping former inmates turn their lives around

By Eyewitness News
Here and Now: The show helping former inmates turn their lives around

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, 'Free Enterprise,' the TV show featuring the real-life stories of former inmates turning their lives around by starting their own businesses.

Plus, building on more than five decades of service, how the Harlem Commonwealth Council is helping to keep minority-owned small businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

And, feeding families in need, the Brotherhood Sister Sol is on track to serve a million meals by the end of the year.

Finally, a celebration of food and culture, a sneak peek of the 'EatUp' special showcasing the stories of black chefs and restauranteurs.

ABC 7 UNITE



See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite

RESOURCES


We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:

Ways to Help
Black Lives Matter
Black Voters Matter Fund
NAACP
National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform
No New Jails NYC
Voices of Community Activists & Leaders (VOCAL-NY)
Black LGBTQIA + Migrants Project

Teaching the Next Generation
Black Lives Matter at School
Creating Space To Talk About Racism At Your School

Teaching for Black Lives - Rethinking Schools

Black-Owned Bookstores in New York and New Jersey
Cafe con Libros (Brooklyn)
Grandma's Place (Harlem)
Sister's Uptown (Manhattan)
Source of Knowledge (Newark)
The Lit. Bar (Bronx)
The Little Boho Bookshop (Bayonne)

Books
Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Raising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer Harvey
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism

Podcasts

1619
Black Wall Street 1921
Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Still Processing:
Movies
American Son: Available on Netflix
If Beale Street Could Talk: Available on Hulu
Just Mercy: Available on Amazon Prime
Selma: Available on Amazon Prime
The Hate U Give: Available on Amazon Prime
When They See Us: Available on Netflix

Documentaries
13th: Available on Netflix
America Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National Geographic
Becoming: Available on Netflix
I am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube
