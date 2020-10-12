Borough Park protests: Activist arrested in attack on reporter during COVID protests

This is breaking news. We'll have more information as it becomes available. Read the previous story:
New restrictions are now in effect in parts of New York City as officials work to curb the spread of the coronavirus in several neighborhoods seeing an uptick in cases.
The closures in the state-designated red zones are the most strict, with the kinds of closures the city hasn't seen in months.
You can find your zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
In one of the red zones in Brooklyn, some in the largely Orthodox Jewish community are fighting back, even attacking the messenger.
In Borough Park overnight Wednesday into Thursday, a mob attacked a journalist.
Jacob Kornbluh of the Jewish Insider was roughed up. He was able to walk away and file a police report.
The crowd of mostly young men, some flying Trump flags, openly defied Governor Andrew Cuomo's mask order.
RELATED: Fiery protest over NYC COVID cluster restrictions
The anger all has to do with Cuomo's closure of nonessential businesses in neighborhoods where COVID cases are on the rise.
A new map highlights the new zones.
Starting Thursday, restaurants in red zone communities are only allowed to offer takeout orders, and religious gatherings are limited to 25% capacity or 10 people, whichever is fewer.
"We had the rules, it wasn't enforced in these areas," Cuomo said. "It wasn't enforced in these areas because it's hard to enforce in these areas...because they don't want to do it. So it wasn't enforced...And now we see the infection rate go up."
Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein put out a statement blasting Cuomo's limits on religious gatherings but also condemning the overnight violence, saying he's "imploring the handful of people within the community to end the violence."
WATCH: Raw video of earlier Borough Park protest
The NYPD released the following statement"
"Violence will not be tolerated in New York City. We take any act of criminality seriously. There is an ongoing investigation into an incident involving a member of the media that was assaulted while covering an event last night in Brooklyn. If you have any information in regard to this incident, contact @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. All calls are anonymous."
ALSO READ: Frustration over closed parks causes protesters to cut locks to Brooklyn playground
MORE NEWS: Watch Eyewitness to a Pandemic
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: