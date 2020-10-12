reopen nyc

Borough Park protests:Activist Heshy Tischler due in court after arrest for alleged attack on reporter

By Eyewitness News
BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Activist Heshy Tischler is due in court Monday after he was arrested in the alleged attack of a reporter during a demonstration protesting new restrictions in some neighborhoods of New York City.

The NYPD confirmed that Harold " Heshy" Tischler was taken into custody Sunday.

He is charged with inciting to riot and unlawful imprisonment, stemming from an attack on a journalist by protesters from last week.

Tischler somehow tweeted saying they're, "Keeping me here for the night and delayed my processing of the paperwork by the mayor and DA. Political stunt."

Protesters shouted "No Heschy, no peace."

Jacob Kornbluh of the Jewish Insider was roughed up last week. He was able to walk away and file a police report.

Meantime, there is a lot of anger that continues over the COVID clusters shutdown in parts of New York City

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams will be calling for more precision in enforcement, so as to not punish the large parts of the community that are following public health guidelines.

A new map highlights the new zones.

The city tweeted that it issued 62 summonses from Friday to Sunday, totaling more than $150,000 in fines.

Of those summonses, 5 were to non-compliant religious congregations.

Houses of worship in the red zone are limited to gatherings of 10 people.

You can find your zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.

Over the weekend, A federal judge shot down a lawsuit brought by the Brooklyn Diocese, accusing the state of infringing on its rights.

"Several religious communities have said, they don't want to comply with the rules. I understand it, that's what I say is an unfortunate situation. We want to have religious ceremonies, I understand. Do you want people to die is my question," Cuomo said.

ALSO READ: Frustration over closed parks causes protesters to cut locks to Brooklyn playground
EMBED More News Videos

Stay-at-home fatigue is igniting a new battle in New York City as protesters in Brooklyn once again defied a city order and cut the locks off of playgrounds in their neighborhood.




MORE NEWS: Watch Eyewitness to a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

The sense of doom grew, especially after March 1, when the first confirmed case arrived in Manhattan. Soon, there was a hotspot in New Rochelle, and small curfews and containment zones across the area offered a hint of a frightening future we still thought we could avoid.


RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region

Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york citybrooklynborough parkhealthandrew cuomomedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
Activist arrested in attack on reporter during COVID protest
Religious groups feeling impact of hot spot restrictions
Illegal rave with more than 110 people shut down in NYC park
COVID Updates: Curfews, restricted sale of alcohol implemented in Germany
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Columbus statue guarded ahead of Mother Cabrini statue unveiling
Lakers win 17th NBA title after beating Heat in NBA Finals Game 6
AccuWeather Alert: Delta's remnants drench Tri-State
A viewer's guide to Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court hearings
Newborn baby found in Queens, rushed to hospital
Delta's leftovers impacting NYC, Tri-State area
Fauci says he was taken out of context in new Trump campaign ad
Show More
Woman goes into labor while taking bar exam
Body found in wooded area on Long Island
NY AG to open investigation into death of woman struck, killed by marked police car
Cowboys quarterback suffers gruesome injury vs. Giants
Illegal rave with more than 110 people shut down in NYC park
More TOP STORIES News