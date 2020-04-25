coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Group donates iPads to Brooklyn hospital to connect COVID-19 patients with family

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- One group is making a remarkable effort to connect families with their loved ones at a hospital in Brooklyn.

Boxes packed with iPads offer a glimmer of hope for COVID-19 patients who are suffering alone inside Kings County Hospital.

A lot of patients are facing situations in which they are dying by themselves -- until now.

A group called 'iPads to Hospitals' are now trying to assure that no patient feels alone.

The group is giving iPads to the hospital so that COVID-19 patients, who are separated from their loved due to visitor restrictions, can communicate with their families.

So far 700 tablets have been given out.

The group has purchased hundreds of tablets and hundreds more have been donated from all across the country.

One of the group's organizers said that right now their focus is on coronavirus patients in hospitals, but their hope is to expand and help nursing homes and long-term facilities where there are also restrictions on visitors.

One tablet at a time, this group is opening the communication and love during a crisis that has caused so much suffering.

