Man charged in violent carjacking attempt in Hackensack

By Eyewitness News
Man charged in violent carjacking attempt in NJ

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are charging a man with attacking and trying to hijack driving school instructors in New jersey.

Isiah Pringle was arrested on Friday in Hackensack.

Police say he approached adult students and their teachers while they were taking driving lessons in a Stop and Shop parking lot around 10:55 a.m.

They say Pringle tried to pull a female driver from one car. When another instructor intervened, officers say Pringle grabbed a broomstick and began beating him.

The instructor fought Pringle off, jumped in his own car and drove away.

The suspect was found a few blocks away by police and taken into custody.

The instructor was not seriously hurt and refused medical attention.

Pringle was charged with carjacking and possession of a weapon.


