Coronavirus News: 101-year-old mother from New Jersey passes away after beating COVID-19

RAHWAY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A sad update to a touching Mother's Day story Eyewitness News covered last month.

A 101-year-old mother from New Jersey who survived the coronavirus while living in a nursing home, passed away on Friday.

The family of Jean O'Brien says although she survived the virus, she was devastatingly weakened by the isolation of quarantine and the virus itself.

Despite being separated from her family, O'Brien's children made sure their mother knew she was loved and not alone.

In the days and months leading up to her passing, O'Brien's children showed up every day outside her window singing to her, giving her notes and painting the windows with words of encouragement.

Although O'Brien has passed, her legacy will live on in her nine children, 13 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

